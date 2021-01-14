Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report sales of $227.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.18 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $288.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $854.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $879.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $975.21 million, with estimates ranging from $944.11 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

