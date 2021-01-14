Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,166.83 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

See Also: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.