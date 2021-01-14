Zacks: Brokerages Expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). NN reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNBR. CJS Securities upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter worth approximately $774,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NN by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NN by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NNBR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 234,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $273.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.35. NN has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

