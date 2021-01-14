Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,392,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,457. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

