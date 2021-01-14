Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Get Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) alerts:

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.