Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.45 and last traded at $163.93. 292,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 334,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

