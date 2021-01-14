ZB Token Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One ZB Token token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $129.15 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043207 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005589 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00373340 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00037521 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.10 or 0.04258534 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013233 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012502 BTC.
About ZB Token
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
ZB Token Token Trading
ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.