Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,471.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.40 or 0.03096894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00390273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.02 or 0.01337722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00559014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00421934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.89 or 0.00280940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

