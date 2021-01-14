ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0722 on Major Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $611,239.41 and approximately $13,300.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore token can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 227.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,470,478 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

