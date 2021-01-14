Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the December 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zedge stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Zedge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zedge alerts:

Shares of ZDGE stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73. Zedge has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.