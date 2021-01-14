Zeepin (ZPT) One Day Volume Hits $31,965.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Zeepin has a market cap of $179,613.38 and approximately $31,965.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00107239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061015 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00233789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

