Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) Shares Up 1.2%

Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.25 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105.25 ($1.38). 28,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 69,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.84. The firm has a market cap of £230.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

