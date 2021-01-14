Zen Protocol (ZP) Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $672.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.73 or 0.00303324 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00151706 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003145 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.