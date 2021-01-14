Zero Market Cap Tops $924,801.69 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $924,801.69 and approximately $373,385.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00283065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,533,131 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

