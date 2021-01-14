ZeroSwap Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $276,101.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00105307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00059759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00226573 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,417.61 or 0.84325461 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,437,714 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

