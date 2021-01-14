ZeuxCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $30,233.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $645,877.21 and approximately $30,233.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042087 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005274 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00377031 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038019 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.46 or 0.03892224 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013508 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012672 BTC.
About ZeuxCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
ZeuxCoin Coin Trading
ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
