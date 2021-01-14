Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Volume Tops $141.13 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $736.27 million and approximately $141.13 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052265 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002338 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002790 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007204 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002746 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013027 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,134,443,554 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,976,401 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

