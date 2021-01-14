Zinc Media Group plc (ZIN.L) (LON:ZIN) Shares Gap Up to $58.50

Zinc Media Group plc (ZIN.L) (LON:ZIN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $61.00. Zinc Media Group plc (ZIN.L) shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 83,579 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £9.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

About Zinc Media Group plc (ZIN.L) (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

