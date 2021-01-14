Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,525,600 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the December 15th total of 808,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ZNOG stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Zion Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.