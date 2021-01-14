Zloadr Market Cap Tops $125,844.67 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Zloadr has a market cap of $125,844.67 and approximately $159,551.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00384953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.78 or 0.04083933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012978 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

