Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

ZGNX stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

