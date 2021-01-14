Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of ZURVY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 67,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,996. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

