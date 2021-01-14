ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.56. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 510,026 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.