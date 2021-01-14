Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,705,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after buying an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZYME opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

