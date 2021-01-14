Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading 11.4% Higher

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares traded up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.54. 1,077,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 706,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zynex during the third quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.
Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.
