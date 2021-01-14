Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading 11.4% Higher

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares traded up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.54. 1,077,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 706,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zynex during the third quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

