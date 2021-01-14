Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.64 Million

Analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report sales of $674.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.00 million to $680.90 million. Zynga reported sales of $433.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,173.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $4,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,970,464 shares of company stock worth $18,889,904. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Zynga by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 47.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

