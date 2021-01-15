$0.06 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Sharps Compliance also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

SMED traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 4,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,808. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.81 million, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

