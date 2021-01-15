-$0.07 EPS Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). The Alkaline Water also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million.

The Alkaline Water stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,332. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

