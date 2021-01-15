$0.09 EPS Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. STAAR Surgical reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,895.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,781 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAA opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.72 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $92.27.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.