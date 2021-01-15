-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.13.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

