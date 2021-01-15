$0.10 EPS Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. The Manitowoc reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 323,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTW opened at $14.95 on Friday. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $516.66 million, a PE ratio of -43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.