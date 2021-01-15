-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

