$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

PAGP opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

