$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 378,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

