$0.30 EPS Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.