$0.30 EPS Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.