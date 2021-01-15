$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Truist lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,445. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 360,168 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 786,137 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

