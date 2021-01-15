-$0.46 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.67. 60,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,180. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $53.78.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

