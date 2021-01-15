-$0.46 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.67. 60,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,180. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $53.78.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.