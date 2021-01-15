$0.48 EPS Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 190.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

