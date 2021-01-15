$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Fortive reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,401,000 after purchasing an additional 331,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,526,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after purchasing an additional 248,998 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

