-$0.73 EPS Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.57). The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $220.89. 207,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.25 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $229.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

