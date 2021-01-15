0Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $25.29 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.29 million and $417,879.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000182 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038810 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

