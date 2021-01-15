0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001386 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $25.29 million and $417,879.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

