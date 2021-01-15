0xcert (ZXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38,209.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. 0xcert has a market cap of $717,960.32 and approximately $38,209.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00476491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.17 or 0.04119097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016664 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

