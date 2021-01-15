$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.51.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirova bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Twitter by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

