$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.35. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $73,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,648,000 after acquiring an additional 329,259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 483.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299,169 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $128.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.