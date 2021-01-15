$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.35. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $73,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,648,000 after acquiring an additional 329,259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 483.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299,169 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $128.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.