$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OI. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

