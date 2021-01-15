$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

NYSE:RF opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.