$1.66 EPS Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.77. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $250.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.87.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

