$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.11. Generac reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $253.06 on Friday. Generac has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $263.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.82.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

