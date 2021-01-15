$106.21 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report sales of $106.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.94 million and the lowest is $105.83 million. Q2 posted sales of $86.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $403.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.59 million to $404.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $487.94 million, with estimates ranging from $482.71 million to $497.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Q2’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Q2 stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $97,582.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,926.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,048 shares of company stock worth $28,241,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.